Telangana HC issues notices over Shamirpet police station ranking row

HYDERABAD: Justice EV Venugopal of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to key authorities at both the Centre and state level in a writ petition challenging the ranking awarded to Shamirpet Police Station under the “Ranking of Police Stations, 2025.”

The court issued notices to the Home Secretary, Government of India, the Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, the Director General of Police, the Commissioner of the Vigilance Commission, the Special Chief Secretary (Home Department), the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the Station House Officer of Shamirpet Police Station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Justice Venugopal was hearing a writ petition filed by Lokahitha Society, represented by its president Venkat Swamy, on behalf of residents and landowners of Bommarasipet and surrounding areas. The petitioner alleged inaction by authorities in addressing a representation dated February 26, 2026, which sought reconsideration of the Rank No. 7 assigned to Shamirpet Police Station at the national level and its top rank within Telangana.

According to the plea, the ranking exercise conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs is intended to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric policing. However, the petitioner contended that the recognition granted to Shamirpet Police Station is arbitrary, legally unsustainable, and contrary to its actual functioning.

Serious allegations were raised in the petition, including claims of corruption, abuse of authority, and systemic inaction. It was further alleged that there were repeated failures to register FIRs, forcing aggrieved individuals to approach courts for relief.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing after the replies are submitted.