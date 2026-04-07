Tribunal awards Rs 1.06 crore to SI’s family, says wife eligible despite remarriage in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Motor Vehicle Claims Tribunal awarded compensation of Rs 1.06 crore to the family of a sub-inspector who died in a road accident in 2021 and clarified that his wife is also entitled to a share despite her remarriage.

The deceased, Nenavath Sreenu (31), was working as a sub-inspector in Vikarabad when the accident occurred.

On January 1, 2022, Nenavath Sreenu, along with his father Nenavath Manya, was travelling in an autorickshaw to go to a temple in Hyderabad. Nenavath Manya was driving the autorickshaw and Nenavath Sreenu was travelling as a passenger.

When they reached Pollepally in Nalgonda district, a TGSRTC bus, allegedly driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, collided with the autorickshaw.

As a result of the collision, Nenavath Sreenu died. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Chinthapally police registered a case under Section 304-A of IPC.

However, TGSRTC, in its counter, stated that the accident occurred due to the negligence of Nenavath Manya, who was allegedly driving the autorickshaw at high speed with overload, and that there was no negligence on the part of the bus driver.

Wife eligible for share despite remarriage

The counsel for the deceased’s brother and mother contended that Nenavath Sreenu was married to a woman who had remarried.

They argued that the marriage had not lasted long, as Nenavath Sreenu died within five days of his marriage, after which she left her in-laws’ house and remarried. The witnesses also submitted photographs of the second marriage.

However, counsel for the woman argued that remarriage does not disqualify a widow from claiming compensation. It was submitted that the wife of Nenavath Sreenu remarried in 2025 and is entitled to a share in the compensation.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal directed RTC to pay Rs 1.06 crore as compensation to three parties, including the deceased’s wife.