ACB traps Gudur MEO, school assistant taking Rs 15,000 bribe

MAHBUBABAD: Warangal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a headmaster, who is also the Gudur Mandal Educational Officer, and a school assistant red-handed while accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as J Ravi Kumar, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) and Gudur MEO, and G Chandramouli, school assistant and in-charge clerk. According to ACB DSP P Sambaiah, the duo demanded the bribe to process and forward contributory pension scheme (CPS) retirement benefit bills of the complainant to the AGA office. Following a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught them while accepting the money at the school premises. The tainted amount was recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and the accused were produced before a court.