Alarming antibiotic resistance found in bacteria causing eye infections

HYDERABAD: A collaborative study by scientists from CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and LV Prasad Eye Institute has uncovered alarming levels of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in bacteria causing eye infections, raising concerns over treatment practices and wider public health risks. Published in Communications Biology, the study is among the most comprehensive genomic analyses of ocular pathogens in India and was led by Karthik Bharadwaj, Divya Tej Sowpati and Joveeta Joseph. CCMB researchers led genomic and bioinformatics analysis, while LVPEI contributed clinical expertise, patient samples and microbiological characterisation.

“To understand and solve a problem like AMR, it is essential for clinicians and scientists to come together. This is not a problem to be solved with model organisms but with real patient samples,” said Vinay K Nandicoori.

The team analysed 291 patient samples collected over a year and isolated bacteria tested against known antibiotics. More than 45% of isolates were multidrug-resistant, including Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogens. The study identified vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and extensively drug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae strains in eye infections. “These findings are worrying because such bacteria can spread AMR genes to other bacteria and can also infect other parts of the body,” Dr Bharadwaj told TNIE.