Anganwadi teacher tied to tree, abused in Telangana's Rasool village

SANGAREDDY: An Anganwadi teacher was dragged, tied to a tree and humiliated in Rasool village of Kangti mandal after her husband allegedly failed to return money linked to the financial firm he worked for. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

According to Kangti SI Sidda Durgareddy, the victim, Patlolla Vasanthakumari (61), works at the local Anganwadi centre. On Tuesday, villagers allegedly subjected her to the inhuman act, holding her responsible on the pretext that her husband, a collection agent for a financial firm, HBN, had collected money but failed to return it.

The incident came to light after she lodged a police complaint on Wednesday.

Vasanthakumari stated that two women, Outi Sayavva and Chakali Balamani, forcibly dragged her away. Despite her pleas for mercy, three men, Outi Bandeppa, Kotagiri Ramulu and Bhutale Vaijyanath, allegedly tied her to a tree.

She alleged that she was harassed for over an hour and that the group threatened to shave her head, smear her face with spots, and parade her through the village on a donkey.

Police registered a case against the five accused and launched an investigation.