Banjara lake choked by sewage, encroachments: HYDRAA chief Ranganath

HYDERABAD: Acting on complaints received through Prajavani and a representation by the local MLA, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday inspected Banjara Lake near Road No. 1 in Banjara Hills.

During the inspection, he found untreated sewage flowing directly into the lake, with more than half of the water body filled with plastic waste and debris carried from upstream. He said the lake, once a source of clean water, has turned into one of the most polluted in the city.

Ranganath noted that road works within the FTL area and indiscriminate dumping of waste have further threatened the lake’s survival. He also took note of complaints from devotees about restricted access to the Katta Maisamma Temple, due to encroachments.

The HYDRAA chief said a detailed inquiry would be conducted and a comprehensive report prepared for the lake’s protection and restoration. He said while safeguarding residential areas, action would be taken against constructions blocking natural drainage channels and increasing flood risk.

Ranganath said both complainants and alleged encroachers would be heard to ensure transparency. The MLA will take up the issue with the state government, and restoration works will be initiated after necessary approvals. Residents also urged authorities to take up rejuvenation works and develop the surrounding government land into a park.

Later, the Commissioner inspected Mamidipally village in Shamshabad mandal following complaints of disappearing lakes due to encroachments. Ongoni Kunta, Kanakayya Kunta, Marrivanikunta and Errakunta were found to be partially or fully encroached.

Irrigation and revenue officials have been directed to collect data on the water bodies and connected drainage channels.