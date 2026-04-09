Black marketeering pushes small eateries to the edge in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The LPG crisis in Telangana has taken a sharp and troubling turn, with rampant black marketing of cylinders crippling small businesses, exposing gaps in distribution, and forcing both consumers and eateries into desperate choices. While the government maintains that domestic supply remains stable and enforcement is underway, ground realities tell a far more distressing story — one of survival, exploitation, and a thriving underground market.

“We have spent around Rs 28,000 on cylinders in the last 10 days. Due to lack of supply, we are forced to buy cylinders in black just to keep our business running,” says Padma, who runs a small tiffin centre in AS Rao Nagar.

“Earlier, we used to earn around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 profit, but now all our money goes into buying cylinders.”

Her voice captures the anxiety of hundreds of small food vendors across Hyderabad who are now battling soaring input costs, shrinking margins, and an uncertain future. “Some days, we open the shop with tension, not knowing if we will even have enough gas to last the day,” she adds.

“Customers think we are increasing prices, but they don’t know what we are going through,” says Kishan, a roadside dosa vendor in Ameerpet.

“If I don’t buy (cylinders) in black, I have to shut shop. If I buy in black, I don’t earn anything. Either way, we are losing,” he adds.

Most of the small eateries in the city have increased their prices by Rs 10 to Rs 20. A cup of tea that used to cost Rs 10 is now being sold at Rs 15. Many eateries are also levying an additional Rs 10 in the name of cylinder charges.

An eatery in Sindhi Colony, famous for pizza, was forced to buy a Rs 20,000 electric pizza machine due to non-availability of gas. “Earlier we used to run on five cylinders. Due to supply shortage, we are now using only three cylinders. We are forced to buy a commercial cylinder at Rs 7,500. We spent around Rs 30,000 on cylinders in just 10 days. If this situation continues, we don’t think we’ll be able to continue our business,” says eatery owner Venkat.