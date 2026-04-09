BRS leader Harish raises concern over ‘unscientific’ operation of KLIS, Devadula motors

HYDERABAD: Slamming the state government over its “handling” of the Kaleshwaram and Devadula projects, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that the irrigation officials were operating the massive motors of these schemes in an unscientific manner, repeatedly switching them on and off in violation of established norms.

In a letter to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Siddipet MLA said: “It has come to my notice that frequent starting and stopping of pumps is being carried out at Chandlapur and other pumping stations of Kaleshwaram, including Packages 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, as well as Devadula Phase-3 and other similar projects. This raises serious technical as well as governance concerns.”

“Are you aware of the repeated on-and-off operation of high-capacity lift irrigation pumps being undertaken across these critical projects? Don’t you know that such a mode of operation is fundamentally against engineering design principles and is likely to cause progressive damage to pumps, impellers, shear pins, shafts and associated electro-mechanical systems?” Harish asked in his letter.

The BRS leader recalled that technical experts, during the installation and commissioning of these pumps, informed that such systems were designed strictly for continuous operation and not for frequent start-stop cycles.