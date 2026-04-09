CM Revanth Reddy asks corporates to prioritise CSR spending

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the companies, which benefit from local infrastructure and resources, should allocate a significant portion of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the development of regions they operate in.

During a meeting with the representatives of companies, the chief minister highlighted the need for a structured approach, stating that the government has appointed a dedicated special chief secretary to streamline CSR fund utilisation as there had been no clear policy framework in the past. He suggested that the corporate representatives coordinate with the designated officer to implement projects effectively.

The chief minister also listed several sectors where CSR funds can be utilised, including school education, healthcare, skill development, protection of heritage structures and environmental conservation such as forest protection. He emphasised that CSR funds should deliver 100 per cent meaningful outcomes and contribute directly to social progress.

The chief minister, however, said that companies are free to choose sectors of their interest. “You may identify priority areas yourselves. The government will extend all necessary support,” he said, underlining a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors.