Defence, Civil Aviation to jointly develop Adilabad airport

HYDERABAD: The Centre has given in-principle approval for the construction of an airport at Adilabad, with the Ministry of Defence to build the core airport infrastructure and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to develop the civil enclave.

The decision was taken at a special meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday and attended by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Adilabad MP G Nagesh and officials.

Rammohan Naidu told reporters that a joint ground-level survey would be conducted on April 17 by the Defence and Civil Aviation ministries and the state government.

He said the Defence Ministry holds about 360 acres at the proposed site, and the project would be executed as a joint venture, with Defence constructing the airport and Civil Aviation handling civilian operations.

He said the feasibility assessment for Adilabad was favourable, adding that an additional 430 acres would be required for the runway. A proposal for this has been sent to the state government. He also said local residents had expressed willingness to provide around 450 acres.

“The Defence Ministry will construct the airport, and we will operate civil services through the enclave. Once the Defence completes construction, operations can begin,” he said.