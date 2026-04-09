INTERVIEW: ‘Enough supplies to meet demand’

As concerns over LPG shortage and black marketing continue to grow across Telangana, the Civil Supplies department has intensified enforcement and monitoring efforts. In an interaction with TNIE’s Khyati Shah, Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra explains the scale of illegal activities, steps being taken to curb diversion, and the current status of supply, demand, and pricing.
Excerpts
What steps are the department taking to curb black marketing of cylinders?
Since March 12, we have significantly stepped up enforcement across the state. We have registered around 112 cases related to illegal refilling and black marketing of LPG cylinders. During these operations, approximately 1,860 cylinders have been seized. These include both domestic cylinders being diverted for commercial use and cylinders being illegally refilled. Our approach is both preventive and enforcement-driven. We are focusing on identifying organised networks and habitual offenders who are involved in the illegal diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes. We are also monitoring LPG distributors and delivery personnel.
Have arrests been made in these cases?
Notices have been issued to the offenders, and legal proceedings have been initiated. In several cases, penalties have been imposed, and in serious cases, these penalties can go up to three times the value of the seized cylinders.
There are reports of a CNG shortage. What is the current situation?
The CNG sector is largely driven by private players, who account for around 70 to 75 per cent of the market, while oil marketing companies handle the remaining share. The challenge with private players is that they depend heavily on imports for their supply. Due to global supply constraints, they have been facing difficulties in procurement. We are coordinating with them and advising them to explore alternative international markets to improve availability. While there has been a slight improvement in procurement levels, it is important to understand that this shortage is not specific to Telangana.
What is the current demand-supply situation for LPG?
As far as domestic LPG is concerned, we are in a comfortable position, with supply being more than sufficient to meet demand. There is no shortage for household consumers. In the case of commercial LPG, there are regulatory caps in place, but despite that, we have been able to meet demand beyond those limits to a certain extent. Priority sectors such as hospitals, government institutions, and essential services are being supplied 100% without any interruption. However, for non-priority segments, there may be some constraints due to these caps.
Has demand changed during the crisis?
Yes, the demand pattern has changed significantly over the past few weeks. Around March 12, when the situation first escalated, demand surged sharply — almost four to five times the normal level. This was largely due to panic buying and uncertainty among consumers. However, as supply improved and the situation stabilised, demand has gradually come down.
Any action being taken against vendors or establishments overcharging customers?
Yes, overcharging is treated as a violation and is being addressed strictly. Instances where vendors have charged an additional Rs 10 or Rs 20 per cylinder are also being recorded and included in the total number of cases we have registered. The Legal Metrology department is also actively involved in inspecting such cases and taking appropriate action against offenders.
What about buffer stock availability?
Oil Marketing Companies maintain sufficient buffer stocks to manage fluctuations in demand.
What’s your message to the public?
There is no need to panic. Supplies are stable, and the government is actively taking action against black marketing and illegal activities. We request consumers not to engage in panic buying and to rely only on authorised distributors. Public cooperation is very important in ensuring that the system functions smoothly and fairly for everyone.