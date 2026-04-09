INTERVIEW: ‘Enough supplies to meet demand’

As concerns over LPG shortage and black marketing continue to grow across Telangana, the Civil Supplies department has intensified enforcement and monitoring efforts. In an interaction with TNIE’s Khyati Shah, Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra explains the scale of illegal activities, steps being taken to curb diversion, and the current status of supply, demand, and pricing.

Excerpts

What steps are the department taking to curb black marketing of cylinders?

Since March 12, we have significantly stepped up enforcement across the state. We have registered around 112 cases related to illegal refilling and black marketing of LPG cylinders. During these operations, approximately 1,860 cylinders have been seized. These include both domestic cylinders being diverted for commercial use and cylinders being illegally refilled. Our approach is both preventive and enforcement-driven. We are focusing on identifying organised networks and habitual offenders who are involved in the illegal diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes. We are also monitoring LPG distributors and delivery personnel.

Have arrests been made in these cases?

Notices have been issued to the offenders, and legal proceedings have been initiated. In several cases, penalties have been imposed, and in serious cases, these penalties can go up to three times the value of the seized cylinders.