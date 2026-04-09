Karregutta forest region in Telangana opens up as Maoist influence ends

MULUGU: As “Operation Kagar” is nearing its end, police have acquired full control over the Karregutta forest region within Telangana’s jurisdiction, declaring the once-sensitive zone free of Maoist influence.
Authorities are now eyeing long-term development in the area. A 13 km road has already been laid from Wazeedu to Pamunuru through the Karreguttalu stretch in Mulugu district, significantly improving access to the remote terrain. Another 15 km stretch is under construction and is expected to be completed within two months.
Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday announced that Karreguttalu has been transformed into a “Maoist-free zone.” Marking the occasion, he laid the foundation stone for a new police outpost at the Karregutta Hills in Pamunuru village of Venkatapuram mandal, aimed at strengthening security and state presence in the tribal belt.
In a bid to support local tribal communities, officials distributed essential commodities, along with an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler, to seven tribal families in Pamunuru. These vehicles are expected to serve the mobility needs of residents across seven to eight hamlets in the Karregutta region.
As part of the third phase of the Road Safety Programme, an “Arrive Alive” campaign was conducted under the supervision of Venkatapuram police, drawing participation from around 3,000 people. The DGP, who attended as chief guest, distributed 200 helmets and urged citizens to strictly follow road safety norms. He also inaugurated a free eye check-up camp for motorists, promoting both safety and health awareness among tribal residents.
During his visit, the DGP interacted with tribal families and assured them of continued administrative support. He encouraged them to approach police and revenue officials whenever they required assistance.
The DGP was accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Dr C Suvarna, SIB Chief B Sumathi, and CRPF IG Vikram. The team also inaugurated a women-led nursery at Mormoru, an initiative aimed at promoting afforestation while generating sustainable livelihoods for local women.
Reiterating the improved security situation, the DGP said there was no active Maoist presence in the Karreguttalu region. He noted that around six Maoists, who are underground, are gradually coming into contact with the police. He appealed to them to surrender and rejoin the mainstream.
Officials highlighted that significant efforts have been made to connect the once-inaccessible region with the outside world. Roads traversing the high-altitude terrain of Karreguttalu have been developed through coordination between forest and revenue departments, greatly enhancing accessibility for tribal communities. Of the planned road network, 13 km has already been completed, with the remaining 15 km progressing steadily.
Once completed, the improved connectivity is expected to link Telangana with neighbouring Chhattisgarh more effectively. The DGP noted that such infrastructure could pave the way for future industrial or power sector projects, although any such developments would be taken up strictly in line with government policy.
PCCF Dr C Suvarna described the Karreguttalu forest as one of the highest hill regions in Telangana and a promising site for eco-tourism. She said the area, once largely inaccessible, has now become reachable due to coordinated inter-departmental efforts carried out in compliance with environmental norms. She also suggested that transferring certain revenue lands to the Forest Department could enable planned and sustainable development.
Looking ahead, she said future initiatives would be undertaken in coordination with the Chhattisgarh government. Efforts are already underway to beautify the landscape atop the Karregutta hills. “We are committed to developing Karregutta as an eco-tourism destination. It has the potential to empower local youth and women through sustainable opportunities,” she added.
Meanwhile, a minor mishap occurred during a trial run for the DGP’s convoy in Mulugu on Tuesday. The incident took place on the outskirts of Venkatapuram mandal when a police vehicle, moving at high speed as part of the convoy exercise, collided with another vehicle ahead. Around 10 police personnel were involved in the incident, but all escaped unhurt.