Karregutta forest region in Telangana opens up as Maoist influence ends

MULUGU: As “Operation Kagar” is nearing its end, police have acquired full control over the Karregutta forest region within Telangana’s jurisdiction, declaring the once-sensitive zone free of Maoist influence.

Authorities are now eyeing long-term development in the area. A 13 km road has already been laid from Wazeedu to Pamunuru through the Karreguttalu stretch in Mulugu district, significantly improving access to the remote terrain. Another 15 km stretch is under construction and is expected to be completed within two months.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday announced that Karreguttalu has been transformed into a “Maoist-free zone.” Marking the occasion, he laid the foundation stone for a new police outpost at the Karregutta Hills in Pamunuru village of Venkatapuram mandal, aimed at strengthening security and state presence in the tribal belt.

In a bid to support local tribal communities, officials distributed essential commodities, along with an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler, to seven tribal families in Pamunuru. These vehicles are expected to serve the mobility needs of residents across seven to eight hamlets in the Karregutta region.

As part of the third phase of the Road Safety Programme, an “Arrive Alive” campaign was conducted under the supervision of Venkatapuram police, drawing participation from around 3,000 people. The DGP, who attended as chief guest, distributed 200 helmets and urged citizens to strictly follow road safety norms. He also inaugurated a free eye check-up camp for motorists, promoting both safety and health awareness among tribal residents.