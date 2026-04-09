LPG shortage erodes earnings of auto drivers in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The ongoing conflict between the US–Israel alliance and Iran has pushed hundreds of autorickshaw drivers in Hyderabad into crisis, as LPG shortage eats into their incomes and disrupts their daily lives. The fuel crunch, triggered by disruptions in global supply chains, has left drivers grappling with long queues and mounting uncertainty.

Sameer Shaik, a father of three, now measures his days not by the number of passengers he ferries, but by the hours he spends waiting in fuel queues. For over a month, the auto driver has been caught in a punishing routine, standing in line for five to six hours each time his LPG tank runs dry. Back home, a family of seven depends on his daily earnings — but those earnings have steadily dwindled.

“In February, I could make Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a day. It was enough to run the household,” Sameer recalls while pushing his auto in the queue for gas on Tuesday.

“Now, even earning Rs 500 is difficult. Some days, I return home with nothing because I couldn’t get fuel.”