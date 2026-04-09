Midwifery programme aims to reduce C-sections: Telangana government

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Wednesday announced that the state will soon introduce midwifery training programmes across government nursing colleges as part of a broader push to promote normal deliveries and reduce the rising incidence of cesarean sections.

The minister made the announcement during the National Safe Motherhood Day celebrations, held as part of Health Week at the National Midwifery Training Institute in Bhoiguda.

Emphasising motherhood as a significant and transformative phase in a woman’s life, the minister said Telangana provides comprehensive medical services to lakhs of pregnant women every year through its public health system. These include free antenatal check-ups, ultrasound scans and other essential diagnostic services. To address anaemia, pregnant women are provided iron and folic acid tablets, calcium supplements and, where necessary, iron injections.

He added that the government has put in place a monitoring mechanism to ensure that expectant mothers receive timely medical examinations, nutritional support and counselling.