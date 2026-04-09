Nalgonda government school turns institution of excellence

NALGONDA: A government school in Nalgonda town has witnessed an unprecedented surge in demand following a major infrastructure upgrade, with thousands of applications pouring in within days of the admission process opening.

The Komatireddy Prateek Reddy Government High School in Bottuguda, which until the last academic year functioned without a permanent building and had an enrolment of just 211 students, has now been transformed into a modern, fully equipped campus.

The new facility was constructed by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy using his personal funds in memory of his son, Prateek Reddy. The foundation stone for the project was laid on August 29, 2024, at a 1,000-square-yard site in Prakasham Bazar. The three-storey building, comprising 40 rooms, was inaugurated on January 28, 2026.

Parents and local residents have described the campus as comparable to premium private institutions, citing its advanced infrastructure and learning environment.

The school is equipped with digital laboratories, smart classrooms and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based teaching modules. These features have emerged as key attractions, particularly for parents seeking quality education without the financial burden associated with private schools.

According to school authorities, the response to admissions has been overwhelming. Around 3,200 applications were received within two days of the notification being issued. Notably, applications have been submitted not only from within Nalgonda district but also from neighbouring districts.

Several parents said they were opting to shift their children from private institutions to the government school, citing superior facilities and the availability of experienced teachers at no cost.

A local, V Yugandhar, said he had moved his children, who were previously studying in Classes 4 and 7 in a private school, to the institution after being impressed by its infrastructure and technology-enabled teaching.