Separate mishaps claim lives of three pilgrims in Telangana

KAMREDDY/SURYAPET: Three people, including two devotees travelling to a temple and a woman pilgrim headed to Basara, died in two separate road accidents reported from Suryapet and Kamareddy within 24 hours, while several others sustained injuries, some of them critical.

A head-on collision on the outskirts of Suryapet early Tuesday morning claimed the lives of two devotees and left several others injured. The accident involved a Bolero carrying around 20 pilgrims from Mellacheruvu. They were travelling to the Lingamanthula Swamy Temple for darshan.

Police said that as the vehicle approached the town, a speeding DCM van travelling in the opposite direction rammed into the Bolero with such force that its front portion was completely crushed.

Two passengers, identified as N Satish (25) and V Narsimha Rao (36), sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Emergency responders and local residents shifted the injured passengers to the government hospital in Suryapet, where doctors said at least two persons remain in critical condition. Preliminary investigation suggests that excessive speed or drowsiness on the part of the DCM driver may have caused the crash.

Suryapet police registered a case and launched an investigation.

55-year-old mowed down

In another accident on Wednesday evening, a 55-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on National Highway 44 near Ilichipuri village under Devanpally police station limits in Kamareddy district.

The deceased was identified as Kadiyala Ramanamma, a native of Kanchi Reddy Palem village in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, she was travelling in an SVS Travels bus with a group from Vijayanagaram district to Basara. The bus had stopped by the highway for a moment, and Ramanamma was returning to the bus when a car struck her. She suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.