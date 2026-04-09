Tata Lockheed keen to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) expressed its interest in exploring potential investment opportunities in Telangana.

TLMAL Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director Tim Riffle revealed this when he paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the duo discussed recent developments pertaining to Lockheed Martin’s operations in India, including the company’s ongoing efforts to establish a C-130J Super Hercules Final Assembly Line. Tim Riffle conveyed the company’s interest in exploring investment opportunities in Telangana.

Ghana High Commissioner Obiri-Danso meets CM

Meanwhile, High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to India Kwasi Obiri-Danso paid a courtesy call on the chief minister. This was Obiri-Danso’s first visit to Hyderabad since assuming charge as the high commissioner.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening mutual cooperation. The high commissioner expressed his keen interest in further enhancing ties between Ghana and Telangana, particularly in education, science and technology, healthcare and trade.

Revanth responded positively and promised continued support towards strengthening bilateral cooperation.