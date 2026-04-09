Telangana HC orders Centre to consider CBI probe over FCRA violations

HYDERABAD: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court has directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take steps regarding a proposed probe by the CBI into alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 by the OM India Group of Charities and its management.

The court directed the Centre to forthwith consider entrusting the investigation to the CBI, including its Anti-Corruption Branch, and to take a reasoned decision within a time frame to be stipulated by it, and place the decision before it for further consideration.

The interim direction came in a writ petition filed by Gowripaga Albert Lael, who alleged serious irregularities and statutory violations by the charitable organisation and persons in control of its affairs.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner submitted that, in contravention of a 2021 order of the Supreme Court, the respondents are taking steps to dispose of certain immovable properties located across different regions. Expressing concern over the potential dissipation of charitable assets, the petitioner sought interim protection.

Taking note of these submissions, the court observed that there shall be an interim direction as prayed for, indicating protection against alienation of properties pending further orders.

The petitioner also urged the court to restrain the OM India Group of Charities, its trustees, functionaries, agents, and representatives from selling, transferring, leasing, or otherwise encumbering any movable or immovable properties.

The matter has been posted to April 23 for further hearing.

What HC said