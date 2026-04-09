Telangana HC orders status quo on outdoor advertising policy

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed maintenance of status quo in a batch of writ petitions challenging GO Ms. No. 84 dated March 4 issued in connection with the Outdoor Advertising Policy – CURE 2026.

The order was passed by Justice NV Shravan Kumar while hearing four writ petitions filed by the Telangana Outdoor Media Owners Association (TOMA), represented by its secretary Konkala Ramesh, along with other petitioners. The petitioners questioned the legality and implementation of the GO and the policy governing outdoor advertising.

After hearing submissions, the court observed that the matter involves issues of public importance requiring detailed examination and directed the respondents to file counter affidavits.

In the interim, the court ordered: “In the meanwhile, status quo as on date shall be maintained in respect of the petitioners.”

The petitioners raised concerns that stakeholder representations were not adequately considered and that they were not given an opportunity of hearing despite earlier court directions. Reference was also made to developments in WP No. 5442 during arguments.

Welcoming the interim relief, TOMA said the order provides immediate protection to stakeholders and reflects the wider industry implications. The association noted that the outdoor advertising sector in Telangana spans over six decades and contributes to employment.

It added that it expects a fair adjudication after all stakeholders are heard and reiterated its intention to pursue legal remedies to protect lawful hoarding operators.