Telangana issues guidelines for census-2027

HYDERABAD: The state government has appealed to all residents of Telangana to extend complete cooperation to the officials during the forthcoming census.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders notifying the responsibilities and duties of the public during the census under the Census Act, 1948.

As per the orders, every person occupying any house, enclosure, vessel or other place should allow officers “access thereto for the purpose of the census”. Residents should also allow officials to paint on, or affix to, the place such letters, marks or numbers as may be necessary for the purposes of the census. Every person to whom any question is asked by the census officer will be legally bound to answer such questions to the best of his knowledge or belief.

The orders further stated that no person has the right to inspect any book, register or record made by a census officer. The orders added: “Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the BNS, 2023, no entry in any such book, register, record or schedule will be admissible as evidence in any civil proceeding or criminal proceeding.”

Meanwhile, the period for houselisting and house census 2027 will begin in Telangana from May 11 to June 9. Residents can register their details online from April 26 to May 10.