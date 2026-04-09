Woman arrested after allegedly abducting newborn from hospital in Telangana

JANGAON: A woman allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby on Wednesday night at the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Champakhills on the outskirts of Pasaramadla village in Jangaon district.

The situation created panic on the hospital premises. However, the alertness of the hospital staff and security personnel immediately responded and rescued the baby from the alleged kidnapper.

The timely intervention prevented a serious incident and ensured the safety of the newborn.

The accused was identified as T. Jyothi, a resident of Kanchanpalle village of Ragunathpally mandal of Jangaon district.

According to the information, a woman, C. Kirthana, a resident of Maddhur Mandal of Siddipet district. She admitted on April 2nd to the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) for delivery; she gave birth to the new baby boy. The doctor noticed the jaundice symptoms on the newborn baby; they immediately shifted the baby to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the hospital and continued the treatment.

On Wednesday night, T. Jyothi came to the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) and entered into the hospital on the name of treatment. She reached the NICU block and was roaming in the corridor. Later, she noticed the baby crying sound from the NICU; she informed the duty security personnel that it was our baby crying. She entered into the NICU and took the baby out from the NICU; she informed the security personnel that she was taking our baby to change the diaper. She left from the NICU block.

Soon after, the baby's (boy's) father, Karunakar, reached the NICU and noticed that his son was not in the NICU block. He immediately informed the discharging duty by security personnel; he informed them that your relative, a woman, came and took the baby. He informed the security baby was missing, and they immediately alerted the hospital staff and started searching for the baby. The duty nurse staff noticed that Jyothi was carrying a baby and boarding into the autorickshaw outside the hospital. The hospital staff immediately chased the autorickshaw on a two-wheeler and rescued the new baby from her.

Later, the hospital authorities informed the Jangaon police. Upon learning about the incident, they rushed to the spot.

Speaking to the media, Jangaon Inspector P. Satyanarayana Reddy stated that the accused Jyothi was in police custody and Investigating. The newborn was handed over to the family members. A case is registered, said Reddy.