42 Maoists, including top PLGA commander surrender in Telangana with arms, gold

The police said that with today’s surrenders, the entire Telangana State Committee (TSC) has been effectively neutralised, eliminating its organisational presence in Telangana.

"Telangana is completely free of armed components/Naxalism. Today’s surrender of the remaining underground cadres of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion, one of the CPI (Maoist’s) most critical armed wings, along with their sophisticated firearms, can be seen as complete annihilation of PLGA with its weapons," the police said.

However, five active underground cadres from Telangana remain in various formations across the country outside the state.

All five are operating in other states, including Chhattisgarh, and two among them are Central Committee Members of CPI (Maoist). With Ganapathi away from active CPI (Maoist) activity since 2007, though a nominal CCM, and considering the history of the Maoist party, he is the only significant cadre left from Telangana, the police said.

The DGP appealed to the remaining five active cadres from Telangana. Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi, CCM; Pasanuri Narahari alias Santhosh, CCM; Jade Ratna Bai alias Sujatha, SCM; Vartha Shekhar alias Mangthu, SCM; and Rangaboina Bhagya alias Rupi, ACM, to lay down arms and join the mainstream.