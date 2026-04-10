Amid LPG concerns, Telangana's Nalgonda speeds up PNG expansion

NALGONDA: The administration is taking steps to expedite the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply in Nalgonda district. These measures are being implemented following orders issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Nalgonda Collector B Chandrasekhar stated that expanding PNG supply is highly essential due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has disrupted fuel supplies and specifically impacted the availability of LPG in the commercial sector.

Action is being taken to rapidly expand City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks in line with the Central government directives. The collector mentioned that a district-level gas distribution expansion committee has been established to reduce dependency on commercial LPG.

During a meeting held in the collector’s chamber on Thursday with officials from the Civil Supplies, Industries, Panchayat Raj, Electricity and Police departments, he noted that the allocation of commercial LPG to states could be increased from 20% to 50% to encourage long-term PNG usage.

The expansion of the PNG network in the district is being carried out by Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited. To expedite the project, the collector has granted permission for work to proceed 24 hours a day, provided that noise pollution regulations and safety standards are strictly followed. This special permission will remain in effect until September 30. The collector likened the door-to-door gas pipeline delivery system to the existing drinking water supply infrastructure.

Furthermore, seasonal restrictions on CGD works have been relaxed to ensure timely completion. The Industries Director has been appointed State Nodal Officer, while the Civil Supplies Department will coordinate between PNG providers and OMCs. The Collector said commercial and industrial LPG consumers must register with OMCs and apply for PNG, with up to 50% LPG allocation linked to steps towards switching to PNG.