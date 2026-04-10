Bhagwat to open RSS founder memorial in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: RSS sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate and dedicate the Sri Keshava Spoorti Mandir to the nation on April 11 at Kandakurthi village in Renjal mandal, the ancestral home of RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

Built at a cost of Rs 10 crore on three acres under the supervision of Seva Bharathi, the two-storey memorial houses a statue of Dr Hedgewar, an idol of Bharat Mata and exhibits including photographs and articles associated with him. All works have been completed.

The Keshava Spoorti Mandir will promote Ganga Harathi on the banks of the Godavari, to be conducted in line with established traditions. Bhagwat is expected to reach the village at 5 pm.

He will visit historic temples, inaugurate the mandir, unveil the statues and view the exhibitions before addressing a public meeting. The programme will be held from 5.30 pm to 8 pm.

Around 6,000 invitees are expected at the meeting, spread over three to five acres.