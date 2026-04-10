Breakfast scheme for schoolkids from June 2 in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday announced that the breakfast scheme will be launched in all government schools on June 2.

Addressing the gathering after distributing bicycles to students of government schools and colleges under the Amma Foundation initiative at Bonakal mandal headquarters in Khammam district, the deputy chief minister also revealed plans to introduce a mid-day meal scheme for Intermediate students from the next academic year.

Vikramarka emphasised that education is the most powerful tool for societal transformation. “Only education can build an equal and progressive society without disparities,” he said.

Citing findings from a recent socio-economic and educational survey conducted by the state government, he stated that development is achievable only through education.

Vikramarka stressed that no child in the state should attend school on an empty stomach, as it affects concentration and learning ability.

“Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to provide breakfast to nearly 20 lakh students of government schools,” he said.

Slamming the policies of the previous BRS regime, he alleged that despite having abundant resources, they (BRS) failed to allocate funds appropriately, leading to exploitation of the state’s wealth.

The deputy chief minister also announced that Telangana Public Schools will be established in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state.