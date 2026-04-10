Chief Secretary asks collectors to prioritise road safety, roll out ‘Arrive Alive’ drive across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Thursday directed district collectors to prioritise road safety and come up with creative, locally relevant solutions to reduce accidents.

He instructed that District Road Safety Committee meetings be convened immediately to plan and effectively implement the weeklong “Arrive Alive” programme. He also underscored the importance of involving local people’s representatives to ensure wider outreach and community participation.

The chief secretary, along with DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, held a video conference with the district collectors to review the implementation of the “Arrive Alive” programme, under the 99-day Praja Palana, Pragathi Pranalika action plan, to be conducted from April 13 to 18 across the state.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy, meanwhile, stated that the programme is not a routine exercise but a comprehensive, multi-departmental effort involving coordination among various stakeholders. He pointed out that pedestrians and two-wheeler riders constitute a majority of road accident victims, highlighting the urgent need for targeted awareness campaigns.

The DGP also noted that significant progress has been made in road safety measures over the past three months.