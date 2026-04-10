CM Revanth orders expedited repairs to KLIS barrages

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to take up repairs of the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and restore them to use at the earliest, in line with the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority.

At a review meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revanth asked officials to prepare a special action plan, ensure continuous monitoring, and speed up works. He said tests and sample collection under the supervision of the Central Water and Power Research Station should be completed before the monsoon.

The chief minister ordered the formation of a joint team comprising the Irrigation department, CWPRS, construction agencies and design consultants, with Central Water Commission members involved at all stages.

Engineers informed him that not only the sunken pillar at Medigadda Barrage but the entire 1.6 km stretch requires study. He directed drilling of about 500 borewells near Medigadda and asked officials to prepare a plan, arrange machinery and finalise repair designs. A schedule targeting completion by December should be drawn up.

He said funds would not be a constraint, instructed setting up a base camp at Medigadda, and said he would inspect the works.