Desiltation of Kadam project stalled, farmers raise concerns ahead of monsoon in Telangana

ADILABAD: With just two months left for the rainy season, concerns are mounting among farmers in Nirmal as desiltation of the Kadam project taken up as a pilot by the state government remains stalled despite the tender process being completed last year.

Irrigation authorities have issued notices twice to the contractor over the delay in commencing the works.

Speaking to TNIE, superintending engineer of irrigation Rajendra Prasad said, “We have issued notices to the contractor at least three times over the delay. The district collector has also held meetings with irrigation officials and directed that the works be completed before the rainy season. We have identified three locations for storing silt.”