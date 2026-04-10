Facial recognition attendance to be made mandatory in Telangana colleges

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Higher Education department has planned to make a facial recognition-based attendance system mandatory in all government and private degree colleges from the upcoming academic year to ensure accurate attendance tracking and enhance student welfare.

The decision was taken during a project monitoring unit (PMU) meeting chaired by Education Secretary Yogita Rana on Thursday to review key aspects of admissions, attendance and data management in higher education institutions across the state.

One of the key decisions taken at the meeting was that the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) notification for the 2026-27 academic year will be issued only after the announcement of Intermediate results.

In a move to strengthen monitoring, the meeting made it mandatory for both government and private colleges to implement a facial recognition-based attendance system, aimed at ensuring accurate tracking and improving student welfare.

The PMU also directed all institutions to strictly enforce mandatory attendance. Universities have been asked to issue circulars to affiliated colleges to ensure compliance, with a focus on improving academic discipline and learning outcomes.

During the meeting, TGCHE chairman Balakista Reddy highlighted the introduction of new and innovative undergraduate courses from the 2026-27 academic year, stating that extensive consultations were held with vice-chancellors, subject experts and other stakeholders.

He said colleges will be required to enter into MoUs for student internships, while syllabus structures will be provided by universities, along with AI-enabled, tutor-supported learning materials to be made available online.

Addressing admission-related concerns, the meeting resolved that students in colleges where DOST admissions are 15% or less will be allowed to opt for sliding to other institutions through the platform to secure better opportunities.