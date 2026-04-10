Foundation laid for 100-bed critical care block in Telangana's Kondapur

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed critical care block at Kondapur Area Hospital to be built at an estimated cost of `41 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that efforts will be made to enhance the emergency and intensive care facilities across the state.

Rajanarsimha also stated that a new trauma care policy has been rolled out to ensure that patients who require immediate attention after accidents are given medical assistance within the “golden hour”.

“The programme involves the establishment of 109 trauma care centres on both national and state highways,” he said.

“The government has already established 31 critical care blocks across the state, including Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Mahbubabad, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Narayanpet and Adilabad. Construction of 21 other blocks is progressing well and it would be completed by the end of this year,” he added.

The minister also inaugurated a three-day medical camp at the Chanchalguda Jail.

Earlier in the day, the minister said that the state is currently providing medical services to 1.14 lakh people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), through a network of 127 testing centres and 33 Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres across the state.

He was speaking at an awareness programme organised at the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge as part of Health Week.