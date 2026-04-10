Harassment drives nurse to end life in Telangana

WARANGAL: A 20-year-old nurse, G Chitti, died by suicide at her residence in AK tanda in Rayaparthy on Thursday. Her family alleged that a local youngster, Nehru, had been harassing her. The victim worked at the CHC in Wardhannapet mandal.

According to her father, G Pullaiah, she had informed the family about the alleged harassment on Wednesday night. He said he advised her to approach the police the next day. However, unable to bear the distress, she took the extreme step.

On Thursday morning, her family found her room locked from the inside and later discovered her hanging from the ceiling fan. Her body was taken for autopsy.

A case has been registered based on the complaint.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline (24x7)

Tele MANAS counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416