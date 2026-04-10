KMC slaps six-month suspension on seven MBBS students for ragging

HANAMKONDA : As many as seven third-year MBBS students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) were on Thursday suspended for a period of six months over allegations of ragging in the campus hostel.

The KMC anti-ragging committee conducted an inquiry into a complaint of ragging in the campus hostel.

The committee had recommended the suspension of 14 third-year MBBS students and also served them notices to vacate the college hostel immediately.

According to anti-ragging committee members, the third-year MBBS students were unhappy with the behaviour of second-year MBBS students in the hostel.

On Wednesday evening, the seniors cautioned the juniors over their behaviour and later called them to the terrace of the hostel building, where they were allegedly asked to kneel down as punishment.

Unable to tolerate the seniors’ behaviour, the second-year students filed an online complaint with the Union Home Minister, National Medical Commission (NMC), the State University — Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal commissioner of police, legal services authority and other medical council authorities.

Acting on the complaint, state authorities directed KMC principal Dr Sandhya Sunkaraneni to conduct an inquiry. Based on the findings, the anti-ragging committee recommended suspension of the third-year MBBS students for six months.

Speaking to TNIE, the KMC principal confirmed that seven third-year MBBS students had been suspended for six months.