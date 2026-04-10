Man drowns pregnant wife, two daughters after repeated sex determination attempts in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: In a case involving illegal sex determination and the brutal killing of a pregnant woman and her two daughters, police on Friday arrested paramedical staff, a medical shop owner, a doctor and the main accused.

A triple murder took place on April 1 on the outskirts of Warangal city in Punnelu village under Inavolu mandal.

The Warangal Police Commissioner ordered the constitution of special teams and expedited the investigation into the murder of the pregnant woman and her daughters.

The accused were identified as Md Azharuddin, husband of the deceased Farhath; Chand Pasha and Saleha, parents of Azharuddin; Md Sharfuddin, brother of Azharuddin; Basike Sravanthi, a nurse; Dr Parthu, a doctor at Upender Hospital in Nekkonda village; Manohar, a resident of Shyampet and a lab technician; L Naresh, an RMO doctor from Kondaparthy village; Satla Raju, a medical shop owner in Punnelu village; and V Bhadru, a resident of Enugallu village.

The absconding doctors were identified as Dr Purnima, working at a PHC in Ward Hannapet, and Dr S Ravali, working at Sai Suraksha Hospital in Kazipet.

Disclosing the details to the media, Warangal Commissioner of Police Sunpreeth Singh stated that a 10-member gang had been nabbed and two doctors were absconding.

During interrogation, the main accused, Md Azharuddin, confessed to the crime and stated that the medical shop owner, Satla Raju of Punnelu village, had suggested abortion on his several pleas.

The accused Md Azharuddin married Farhath in 2016. They had two daughters, the elder, Humera (9), and the younger, Ayesha (6).

However, Azharuddin, along with his parents Saleha and Chand Pasha and his younger brother Sharfuddin, had a strong desire for a male child.

When Farhath became pregnant in 2021 and 2022, the family suspected that she might again give birth to a girl and sought the assistance of several individuals to determine the sex of the foetus.

These included Satla Raju (medical shop owner in Punnelu village), RMP doctor Naresh (from Kondaparthy village), lab technician Manohar (from Vanchangiri village), Dr Ravali (Sai Suraksha Hospital, Somidi, Kazipet), nurse Basike Sravanthi, Dr Parthu (Upender Hospital, Nekkonda) and Dr Purnima (Balaji Hospital, Narsampet). Upon allegedly confirming that the foetus was female, they forced Farhath to undergo abortion twice despite her strong objections.

During this period, Azharuddin developed a close relationship with a relative who was a minor. He developed feelings for her and eventually confessed his love.