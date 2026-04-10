Rs 1.4 crore swindled using IDs of deceased cops in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: A major scam involving misappropriation of government funds has been unearthed at the Karimnagar police commissionerate, where salaries were fraudulently drawn in the names of deceased staff.

A Task Force probe revealed that around Rs 1.4 crore was syphoned off. Officials said a police employee, who had earlier worked in the pay section, used the employee IDs of three deceased constables and manipulated the IFMIS portal by adding other names.

The accused allegedly opened fake bank accounts, linked them to his mobile number and withdrew salaries between 2022 and 2026 and used the money for personal expenses and to clear loans.

Cases have been registered at the One Town police station.

On Wednesday, DGP Shivadhar Reddy had tweeted: “I have instructed every officer to serve with integrity, compassion, and accountability. While many uphold these values, recent ACB actions are a reminder that deviation will invite strict consequences. Report corruption on 1064.”