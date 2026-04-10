Telangana

Rs 1.4 crore swindled using IDs of deceased cops in Telangana's Karimnagar

The accused allegedly opened fake bank accounts, linked them to his mobile number and withdrew salaries between 2022 and 2026 and used the money for personal expenses and to clear loans.
DGP B Shivadhar Reddy
DGP B Shivadhar Reddy Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KARIMNAGAR: A major scam involving misappropriation of government funds has been unearthed at the Karimnagar police commissionerate, where salaries were fraudulently drawn in the names of deceased staff.

A Task Force probe revealed that around Rs 1.4 crore was syphoned off. Officials said a police employee, who had earlier worked in the pay section, used the employee IDs of three deceased constables and manipulated the IFMIS portal by adding other names.

The accused allegedly opened fake bank accounts, linked them to his mobile number and withdrew salaries between 2022 and 2026 and used the money for personal expenses and to clear loans.

Cases have been registered at the One Town police station.

On Wednesday, DGP Shivadhar Reddy had tweeted: “I have instructed every officer to serve with integrity, compassion, and accountability. While many uphold these values, recent ACB actions are a reminder that deviation will invite strict consequences. Report corruption on 1064.”

deceased cops

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com