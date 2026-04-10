Rythu Discom to start operations on Telangana Formation Day

HYDERABAD: The Rythu Power Distribution Company (Rythu Discom) will start full-fledged operations on June 2, the State Formation Day. This was revealed during a review meeting held at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) on Thursday.Senior officials of Rythu Discom, experts from the Energy Division of ASCI and experts in policy and management participated in the meeting and discussed the strategic aspects related to the new Discom’s formation.

Officials stated that the structuring of the organisation was being carried out strictly in accordance with the government’s objectives, policies and directives.

The meeting focussed on the asset segregation from the existing Discoms to the new Discom and valuation processes,human resource structure, consumer affairs, segregating agricultural, irrigation, water works, and other relevant consumers and integrating them into Rythu Discom.

The meeting also discussed the operational framework, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and delineation of responsibilities required for smooth functioning of the new Discom.

Rythu Discom CMD Musharraf Faruqui stated that necessary steps had already been initiated to complete asset segregation and human resource allocation by the end of this month. He said that all key processes, including consumer segregation, data integration, and staff structuring, would be completed in a time-bound manner,enabling the organisation to commence full-fledged operations from June 2.

STRIKING POWER ARTISANS TO LOSE HEALTH BENEFITS

The Telangana Power Generation Corporation on Thursday discontinued the health benefits of striking artisans. The artisans in the power utilities went on strike on Wednesday, demanding conversion of artisans to regular employees based on their educational qualifications, implementation of the APSEB Service Rules, PRC and others.As the Telangana Vidyut Artisan Employees Joint Action Committee (TVAEJAC) went on strike,the management decided to stop all medical facilities currently being extended to the artisans and their dependents.These include issue of medical credit cards and reimbursement of medical bills.