Surprise inspections help in curbing teaching, learning lapses in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The surprise school inspection programme, initiated by the School Education department as per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is yielding good results in curbing teaching and learning lapses in the government schools across the state.

According to officials, a total of 4,600 inspections were conducted since September 2025 by 299 district-level inspection teams constituted by the state government.

During the inspections, it was found that some teachers were falling behind in completing the syllabus as they are confining themselves to administrative paperwork duties. These inspections have a visible effect on the teachers in terms of accountability with negligent staff now under increased scrutiny, officials said. Inspections report data contains teacher performance gaps, syllabus completion delays and classroom-level learning deficiencies, officials said.

They also revealed that the inspection activity is highest in Sangareddy district, where 811 surprise inspections were conducted, followed by Suryapet (442), Adilabad (429) and Nagarkurnool (367). However, several districts including Peddapalli, Nirmal, Vikarabad and Medak are yet to commence this drive.

It may be mentioned here that the chief minister has repeatedly been expressing concern over disparity in enrolment between government schools and private institutions. Currently, 26 lakh students are pursuing studies in 30,000 government schools, whereas 33 lakh children are studying in 10,000 private schools.

A district-level High Powered Committee chaired by the district collectors identified and appointed members of the inspecting teams.