Telangana HC orders action against ‘illegal’ temple arch

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has directed municipal authorities to take appropriate action against an alleged unauthorised arch construction by Shree Durga Pochamma Devasthanam at Tarnaka, Hyderabad, if the petitioner’s claims are found to be true.

The court also made it clear that any demolition costs must be recovered from the Devasthanam.

Justice Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by advocate Dachepally Chandra Babu, challenging the inaction of civic authorities regarding the construction of a temple arch on a public road at Street No 10, Tarnaka, near the Lalaguda flyover towards Osmania University. The petitioner alleged that the structure encroached upon public space and violated municipal laws.

It was submitted that the issue was first raised on February 27, 2026, via social media, followed by a formal complaint on March 15, 2026, through the GHMC Mobile App. Despite provisions under the TG-bPASS Act, 2020 mandating prompt action, authorities allegedly failed to respond within the stipulated time.

Appearing for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, counsel informed the Court that a show cause notice had been issued on March 13, 2026, and a speaking order dated March 28, 2026, directed removal of the unauthorised construction within 15 days, failing which demolition would be undertaken at the Devasthanam’s cost.

Observing a pattern of inaction by authorities unless prompted by litigation, the Court emphasised strict enforcement of municipal laws and referred to statutory provisions and judicial precedents laid down by the Supreme Court of India against regularisation of illegal constructions.

Disposing of the petition, the court directed authorities to consider the complaint and pass orders within four weeks after hearing all parties. It also allowed the Devasthanam to seek modification of the order in accordance with law if aggrieved.