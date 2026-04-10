Telangana HC reiterates police cannot seize vehicles solely for drunk driving

HYDERABAD: Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court has reiterated that police authorities cannot seize vehicles solely on the ground of drunk driving, while disposing of a petition seeking release of a vehicle.

The case arose after the Alwal Traffic Police confiscated the petitioner’s vehicle when his friend was caught driving under the influence of alcohol last year. Challenging the action, the petitioner contended that the seizure was contrary to the High Court’s earlier ruling on the issue.

During the hearing, the government’s counsel argued that the individual apprehended had a history of multiple drunk driving offences and that the petitioner had knowingly permitted him to use the vehicle despite such a background.

Referring to its earlier order dated October 29, 2021, the court noted that clear guidelines had already been laid down regarding the handling of vehicles in drunk driving cases.