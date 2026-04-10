Telangana's Warangal corridor to anchor USD 1 trillion growth plan

HYDERABAD: As the Telangana government sets its sights on an ambitious economic future targeting a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and scaling up to $3 trillion by 2047, a major regional initiative is taking shape in the form of the Warangal Mega Growth Corridor (WMGC).

Envisioned as a key growth engine, the corridor is expected to redefine the development landscape of eastern and northern Telangana by accelerating economic activity and fostering inclusive growth.

The initiative is based on a polycentric model of development that integrates urban, peri-urban and rural economies into a cohesive ecosystem. Moving beyond traditional single-city growth models, WMGC aims to distribute economic opportunities across multiple districts, unlocking regional potential while ensuring balanced and sustainable development. It focuses on long-term economic transformation through strategic regional planning, infrastructure expansion and investment promotion, positioning Telangana as a key contributor to India’s economic growth.

To implement the vision, the state government has initiated a comprehensive, integrated and implementation-oriented development framework for WMGC. The National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM), on behalf of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), has invited proposals from consulting firms and expert consortia for the assignment.

The corridor spans seven districts — Warangal, Hanamkonda, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Jangaon and Suryapet — with National Highway 563 (NH-563) serving as its primary development spine. It will integrate 25 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and several emerging growth nodes, forming a network of interconnected urban centres. Key locations include Kazipet and Kashibugga in Greater Warangal, along with Suryapet, Kodad, Khammam and Karimnagar.