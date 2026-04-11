AI adoption enhanced revenue of mining, transport departments: Minister Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that adoption of AI technology has helped enhance revenue streams in departments such as mining and transport.

Vikramarka chaired a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on revenue generation and resource mobilisation in the presence of ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and other members. Officials of various departments also attended the meeting held at the the Secretariat.

During the meeting, the deputy chief minister instructed officials to act more stringently against illegal sand mining, crusher operations, transportation and overloading.

“Use of modern technologies like AI, continuous monitoring of tax revenues across departments and systematic administration have led to increased revenue generation. Due to continuous reviews and strict tax administration measures, GST revenue in the Commercial Taxes department has witnessed a 15% increase over the past three months. Similarly, the Registration department too recorded revenue growth,” he said.

The deputy chief minister stated that Cabinet sub-committee will hold meetings every Friday to further strengthen revenue streams. He directed all departments to prepare plans for revenue mobilization in line with the goal of achieving a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy suggested that land sales under HMDA should be promoted globally as prior awareness and outreach could significantly enhance revenue opportunities.

Vikramarka instructed officials of the Registration department to first present the reports of committees studying land value revisions to the sub-committee, and then proceed to submit them to the Cabinet. Ministers also reviewed aspects related to metro rail acquisition, management, revenue and expenditure.