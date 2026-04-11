Car driver sexually assaults woman, held in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a married woman at Teegalagutta Palli on Friday.

The accused, Akshay Kumar, a former real estate businessman now working as a car driver, knew the victim; both were separated from their spouses. Taking advantage of their acquaintance, he began visiting her house frequently after learning about her marital issues. He later proposed that they live together and when she refused, he allegedly started harassing her.

Police said that on one occasion, after consuming alcohol, he went to her house at night and sexually assaulted her. When she resisted, he allegedly blackmailed her, claiming he had photos of them together and threatening to tell her husband and parents that he had married her. He also threatened to kill her and forcibly had physical relations with her against her will.

Fearing for her safety, the woman informed her brother, vacated her rented house and returned to her parents’ home before approaching the police.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and a search was launched. Acting on credible information, police apprehended him near Teegalagutta Palli railway station.