Congress ministers complain to Rahul against one of their colleagues in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In an unusual development within the ruling Congress, three ministers and a senior Pradesh Congress Committee leader have reportedly written to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, complaining against one of their colleagues in the state Cabinet.

Sources in the Congress said that the letter accuses the minister of failing to cooperate within the government and of being involved in repeated controversies that have brought disrepute to both the party and the state government. The complainants have reportedly also sought removal of key portfolios from the minister.

According to sources, the ministers argued in their letter to the Leader of the Opposition that the controversies are creating difficulties at the grassroots level and providing ammunition to opposition parties. The joint complaint has raised concern within the party, as ministers formally writing against a Cabinet colleague is seen as an uncommon step.

Senior leaders are said to be monitoring the situation closely amid concerns over its political fallout.