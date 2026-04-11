Congress ministers complain to Rahul against one of their colleagues in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In an unusual development within the ruling Congress, three ministers and a senior Pradesh Congress Committee leader have reportedly written to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, complaining against one of their colleagues in the state Cabinet.
Sources in the Congress said that the letter accuses the minister of failing to cooperate within the government and of being involved in repeated controversies that have brought disrepute to both the party and the state government. The complainants have reportedly also sought removal of key portfolios from the minister.
According to sources, the ministers argued in their letter to the Leader of the Opposition that the controversies are creating difficulties at the grassroots level and providing ammunition to opposition parties. The joint complaint has raised concern within the party, as ministers formally writing against a Cabinet colleague is seen as an uncommon step.
Senior leaders are said to be monitoring the situation closely amid concerns over its political fallout.
Meanwhile, speculation is rife within the party that the complaint letter may have been orchestrated by a key leader who has eyes on the portfolio held by this particular minister. Party insiders said that some ministers had been waiting for an opportune moment to press for a reshuffle. The letter is now being viewed as a signal to the high command on the need for changes.
Separate discussions within the party suggest that strained relations between the minister and colleagues may have contributed to the complaint. Allegations have also surfaced about possible internal information leaks. The sources said that the failure of the minister to identify the “coverts” in his own department has been talked about among the ministers.
Sources said the complainants attached documents, including issues raised by the opposition, to support their allegations.
The development has generated political interest in Telangana, with attention now on how the high command will respond. AICC sources said the leadership is monitoring the situation and may take a call after elections in other states. The sources said that the AICC is likely to reshuffle key portfolios like Finance, Revenue, Irrigation, Home, Education, MAUD, Industries, Power, Transport, Excise and others.