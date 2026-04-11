‘Emotional’ Jeevan expresses desire to work with BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao

SIDDIPET: Veteran Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy, who recently quit the grand old party, met BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s Erravalli farmhouse on Friday.

During the meeting, the former minister reportedly expressed his desire to join the BRS. It may be mentioned here that Jeevan Reddy had visited the Rao’s farmhouse a couple of days after BRS working president KT Rama Rao met him at his residence in Jagtial and asked him to join the BRS.

When Jeevan Reddy, accompanied by a number of his supporters, arrived at Erravalli in Markook mandal on Friday, Rao accorded him a warm welcome.

During the meeting, Jeevan Reddy turned emotional and said: “God himself has sent me to work with you when Telangana is facing difficult times. After a long gap, I got an opportunity to work with you and I am happy for that.”

The BRS chief also hosted a lunch for Jeevan Reddy and his supporters. Later speaking to the media, Jeevan Reddy said that the meeting discussed when he should join the BRS. “We looked into two options: To join party during the BRS plenary on April 27 or KCR welcoming me into the party during a public meeting in Jagtial,” he said.

Rama Rao and a host of other BRS leaders, including Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, Prashanth Reddy, L Ramana, Dr K Sanjay, Joginapally Santosh Kumar and K Vidyasagar Rao were also present on the occasion.