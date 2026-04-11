Five held for syphoning Rs 1.40 crore using dead cops’ accounts in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Five persons, including a head constable and a retired administrative officer, have been arrested in connection with the Rs 1.40 crore salary fraud at the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate, with investigators uncovering a wider fraud involving fake bank accounts, loans and diversion of funds over nearly four years.

The case came to light after it was found that details of three deceased police constables were misused to divert salaries, leading to the misappropriation of government funds.

At the centre of the operation was head constable Neelam Ram Mohan. Investigators found that employee IDs of the deceased personnel were used to open fake bank accounts in the names of other individuals. These accounts were linked to phone numbers and email IDs controlled by the accused. From June 2022 to March 2026, salaries were credited into these accounts every month in violation of rules.

The money was withdrawn through ATMs and transferred to personal accounts via IMPS. The accused also availed loans using these accounts, with EMIs paid using the diverted funds.

As the investigation widened, more names emerged — retired administrative officer YV Muni Ramaiah and three private individuals: Lavudya Ravi, a watchman; Chukka Gangaraju, a private driver, and Shankar Namathabab, a mutton shopkeeper. Police said all were part of the fraud.