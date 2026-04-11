HYDRAA demolishes six-storey building amid dispute over 40-year-old land in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: Deeming the area to be government land, officials began demolishing structures under heavy police protection.

Among the targeted buildings is a massive six-storey structure belonging to Supreme Court lawyer Mukheed. Residents were evacuated from the apartment complex before the demolition machinery moved in.

The entire operation is being conducted under the direct supervision of HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath.

During the drive, Advocate Mukheed engaged in a heated argument with the Commissioner, questioning the legality of demolishing his guest house and threatening to file a contempt of court case.

Commissioner Ranganath remained firm, stating that he was acting strictly according to the rules and that the lawyer was free to pursue any legal recourse he deemed fit.

Police eventually intervened and moved the advocate aside to ensure the operation continued smoothly.

HYDRAA actions aim to reclaim and protect approximately 1,263 acres of government land in Ailapur by removing all unauthorised constructions.

However, the drive has faced intense backlash from local residents, including several low-income families who have built homes in the area.

Locals expressed deep anger and frustration, claiming that officials forced them to vacate their homes immediately without providing any prior notice.