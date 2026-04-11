Man on run for 14 years in wife suicide case held in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: An accused, Boini Anjaneyulu, absconding since 2012 in his wife’s suicide case, was arrested on Friday.

Disclosing the details to the media here, Rajanna-Sircilla SP Mahesh B Gite said Anjaneyulu’s wife Bhagyalakshmi died by suicide at Moraipally in Mustabad mandal along with her two daughters following alleged harassment from her husband and his parents to undergo abortion as he feared that she would give birth to a girl again.

Unable to bear toruture, Bhagyalakshmi poisoned her two daughters -- Srinidhi, 5, and Naipunya, 2, before taking her own life in 2012.

A case was registered against Anjaneyulu. A local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him as he had been absconding ever since. A special team formed by the district task force and Mustabad police, using technical surveillance, apprehended him in Hyderabad. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Expressing her gratitude to the police for arresting Anjaneyulu, Bhagyalakshmi’s mother Ellavva said that her long wait for justice ended.