Massive fire ravages chemical unit at Telangana's Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory located in the Gaddapotharam Industrial area of Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday. The accident took place at the Neutral Chemical Distillation Plant while processing solvents. As flames suddenly leapt up, workers rushed out of the unit within seconds to ensure safety.

Upon hearing about the fire, workers in neighbouring units also fled their buildings quickly, preventing any loss of life. The massive flames and thick billowing smoke caused severe anxiety among residents in the surrounding areas. Family members of the factory workers rushed to the site, anxiously inquiring about the safety of their loved ones.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in the accident. Workers, their families, and the management heaved a sigh of relief.

Upon receiving information, the police immediately pressed fire engines into service. Three fire tenders reached the spot and worked to bring the blaze under control. Officials confirmed that the fire was completely extinguished by the evening.

Mallikarjun, Managing Director of the industry, confirmed that there was no loss of life in the accident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.