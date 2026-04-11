MMC turns to EV-based fogging for mosquito control in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) has introduced 10 advanced fogging machines as part of efforts to strengthen mosquito control.

Launched at the LB Nagar Circle Office on Friday, the machines were reviewed by CMC Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, who directed officials to ensure their effective use. Mounted on environment-friendly electric vehicles (EVs), the units are expected to allow longer operational hours while reducing pollution.

In the first phase, 10 units have been deployed, with plans to expand to all 74 wards in a phased manner. At present, the machines are operational in LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles.

Certified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the machines use advanced German technology and can cover up to 150 km in a single operation, with over six hours of continuous functioning.

Vinay Krishna Reddy said the systems are faster and more efficient than conventional methods and expressed confidence that mosquito control across MMC limits could be achieved within three to six months.

He added that the machines are integrated with the public grievance redressal system for quicker response, while their use on pollution-free EVs enables longer operations and cleaner fogging services.