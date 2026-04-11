Panjagutta police registers case against Singer Mangli for allegedly intimidating advocate over financial matter

HYDERABAD: Panjagutta police registered a case against singer Mangli alias Satyavathi, her brother and others for allegedly intimidating an advocate, Singapogu Subbarao, over a nearly Rs 10 crore issue.

The advocate complained to the police that sometime back, a few of his clients informed him that certain individuals had cheated them by inducing them to invest money of approximately Rs 9.5 crore to 10 crore in microfinance schemes with false promises of high returns.

He alleged that the money was collected from them by Ramavath Madhu, Paul alias Bharat Chauhan, Paul alias Shailaja Chauhan, and Shiva, who is the brother of Mangli.

They had represented that the collected funds would be invested in import-export, real estate, and trading businesses and high returns would be paid later. However, after a few days, their phones went off.