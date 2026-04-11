School staff accused of influencing probe in Jammikunta rape case

KARIMNAGAR: Allegations that the staff of a private school in Jammikunta have been attempting to influence the investigation into the gangrape of a minor girl have surfaced.

The police have not confirmed or denied these allegations, even as a multi-agency probe continues into the case involving 13 accused. The main accused in the case is the maternal uncle of the minor girl who allegedly forced her into sex work.

The girl was sexually assaulted by multiple persons, including the staff of the private English-medium school where she was studying in Class 8.

According to officials, the abuse had continued for about a month. The main accused, the girl’s maternal uncle, is alleged to have threatened her with death if she refused to comply.