School staff accused of influencing probe in Jammikunta rape case

KARIMNAGAR: Allegations that the staff of a private school in Jammikunta have been attempting to influence the investigation into the gangrape of a minor girl have surfaced.
The police have not confirmed or denied these allegations, even as a multi-agency probe continues into the case involving 13 accused. The main accused in the case is the maternal uncle of the minor girl who allegedly forced her into sex work.
The girl was sexually assaulted by multiple persons, including the staff of the private English-medium school where she was studying in Class 8.
According to officials, the abuse had continued for about a month. The main accused, the girl’s maternal uncle, is alleged to have threatened her with death if she refused to comply.
Girl panicking while recounting horror to officials
A source told TNIE on Friday that the officials from the Police and the Women and Child Welfare departments have, over the past two days, jointly inspected locations identified during the inquiry. Four scenes of offence have been examined so far, with teams interacting with locals. The remaining locations are yet to be inspected, the source said.
The girl, currently under care at a Sakhi centre, is reported to be experiencing panic while recounting the incidents to officials.
The school is among the locations mentioned in the FIR and in the complaint filed by the girl’s mother. However, the Education department has not yet taken action against the institution. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam said the investigation is being led by the Huzurabad ACP. “The victim has named several persons during the inquiry. We will arrest the accused once evidence is established,” he told TNIE.